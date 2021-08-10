 Skip to main content
Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Wednesday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

