Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Wednesday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.