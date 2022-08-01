This evening in Winona: Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Isolated showers and storms across Wisconsin Wednesday, better chance tonight with a cold front
Small rain chances during the day today in Wisconsin, but the good opportunity will occur tonight as a cold front moves across the state. Track the rain and temperatures in our updated forecast.
Dry conditions expected today. Showers and storms will attempt a comeback Tuesday though with a warm front. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
The cold front will clear us, but a little wave of low pressure will keep isolated showers and storms going. Find out where rain is most likely, when it will end, and what's in store for Friday here.
Great conditions for all today. But it's Wisconsin, so you know things will be changing! See when rain chances will return and what will happen to our temperatures in our weekend forecast.
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely and for central and southern Wisconsin, a good chance of severe storms as well. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and hazards.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 d…
The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
The Winona area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The su…