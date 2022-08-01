Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.