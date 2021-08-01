 Skip to main content
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

