Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

