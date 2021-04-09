Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winona area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 deg…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted.…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall po…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winona area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today.…
Winona's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Winona folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rai…
This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm tem…
Winona will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's fo…