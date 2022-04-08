 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Winona folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News