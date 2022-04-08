This evening's outlook for Winona: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Winona folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Dry this morning, but showers and a few storms return for the afternoon and evening across Wisconsin
Rain in the forecast both Tuesday and Wednesday as two rounds of precipitation work over the state. See when rain is most likely in our area in the latest video from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
Already a good chance of rain today across Wisconsin, but even more expected tomorrow. It will also be colder Thursday, which means the chance for snow is coming back. Here's all the details.
Rain and snow showers will linger today, particularly across southern Wisconsin. See who will have the wettest day and what's in store for the weekend in our latest forecast update.
Watch now: Isolated showers this morning, then a quick dry period before more rain returns Tuesday afternoon
Though we'll dry out across Wisconsin Monday afternoon, rain chances will return Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. See when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast video.
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin today, but rain and snow will make a comeback Friday night into Saturday morning
A break from the gloomy weather today, but it will be short-lived. Widespread rain and snow tonight through Saturday. See when precipitation is most likely for our area in our latest forecast.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27…
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…