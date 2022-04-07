Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Friday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.