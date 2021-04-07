 Skip to main content
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

