This evening in Winona: Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
