For the drive home in Winona: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Thursday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winona area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today.…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 de…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted.…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm tem…