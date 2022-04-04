Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
