For the drive home in Winona: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
