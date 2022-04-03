 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Rain...mixing with snow late. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Temperatures in Winona will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News