Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

Local Weather

