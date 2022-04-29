Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Rain likely. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Winona folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Check out our latest weather forecast.
