Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: A few clouds overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

