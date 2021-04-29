Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: A few clouds overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degr…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees.…
Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low…
For the drive home in Winona: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low 57F. Winds l…
For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy with showers. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winona people will see temperatures …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winona area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. M…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Win…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degree…
For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Winona folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecas…