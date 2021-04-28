 Skip to main content
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

