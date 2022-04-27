For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
