Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy with showers. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.