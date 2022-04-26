Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Winona will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only does rain look likely today and again Saturday night, hail, damaging wind, and flooding cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know about our two rounds of storms.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Already a few showers around this morning, but the better chance of rain is Wednesday afternoon as a warm front works over us. How much warmer will we be Thursday? Find out in our updated forecast.
A quick dry period Thursday, but rain will start to push back into the state late tonight. See when showers and possibly severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. There is on…
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Today's …
This evening's outlook for Winona: Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Po…
This evening in Winona: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanke…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?