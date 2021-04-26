 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Winona: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow's temperature in Winona will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Northern Lights illuminate the skies of Alaska

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News