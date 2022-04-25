 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

