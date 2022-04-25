This evening's outlook for Winona: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only does rain look likely today and again Saturday night, hail, damaging wind, and flooding cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know about our two rounds of storms.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Dry conditions temporarily today, but we're already watching the next round of showers and storms headed for Wisconsin. See the latest timing and how strong winds will be in our latest forecast.
Already a few showers around this morning, but the better chance of rain is Wednesday afternoon as a warm front works over us. How much warmer will we be Thursday? Find out in our updated forecast.
A quick dry period Thursday, but rain will start to push back into the state late tonight. See when showers and possibly severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. There is on…
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Today's …
This evening's outlook for Winona: Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Po…
This evening in Winona: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanke…
Today is not looking very pleasant across the state with off and on rain and snow and much colder than normal temperatures. When will we dry out and warm up? Find out in our updated forecast.