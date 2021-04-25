For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Winona folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
