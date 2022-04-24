Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.