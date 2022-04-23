This evening's outlook for Winona: Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winona folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
