Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

