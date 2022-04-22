Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
