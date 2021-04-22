 Skip to main content
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Winona temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

