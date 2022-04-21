 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

