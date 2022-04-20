This evening's outlook for Winona: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Today is not looking very pleasant across the state with off and on rain and snow and much colder than normal temperatures. When will we dry out and warm up? Find out in our updated forecast.
With wind gusts briefly reaching 45 to 55 mph today, isolated tree damage and power outages are possible. Find out when the windiest conditions are expected in our latest forecast.
Dry conditions temporarily today, but we're already watching the next round of showers and storms headed for Wisconsin. See the latest timing and how strong winds will be in our latest forecast.
While gusts won't be as strong as Thursday, it'll still be a windy day across the state. Isolated rain & snow showers around as well. How long will they last? Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
Already a few showers around this morning, but the better chance of rain is Wednesday afternoon as a warm front works over us. How much warmer will we be Thursday? Find out in our updated forecast.
Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.
