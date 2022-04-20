Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.