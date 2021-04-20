 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

In Switzerland, an exploding snowman announces warm weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News