Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Overcast. Low 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
