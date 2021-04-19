This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
