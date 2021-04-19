Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.