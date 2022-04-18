 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 27F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

