Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.