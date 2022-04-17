 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News