Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

