 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Winona: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winona temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What volcanic ash does to your health and the environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News