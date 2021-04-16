Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winona temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.