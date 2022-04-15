This evening in Winona: Mostly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
