Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winona temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

