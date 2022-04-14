 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

