Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Mostly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Winona temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

