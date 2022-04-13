For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Thursday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Though heavy rain and lightning look most likely, damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out late this evening and overnight. The chance returns tomorrow. Here's the latest information.
While there's a chance of rain throughout the day and into the evening, it's the afternoon hours that look the stormiest across southern Wisconsin. Severe weather is possible. Here's all the details.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin Monday, but rain and a chance for severe storms returns Tuesday and Wednesday
Quiet weather today, but showers and storms look likely for Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front approaches and moves over the area. A few storms could be severe. Here's everything you need to know.
Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.
Rain and snow showers will linger today, particularly across southern Wisconsin. See who will have the wettest day and what's in store for the weekend in our latest forecast update.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will …
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…