This evening in Winona: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winona area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. M…
Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rai…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The Winon…
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
This evening's outlook for Winona: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall po…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 deg…
Winona will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's fo…