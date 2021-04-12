 Skip to main content
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Winona will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

