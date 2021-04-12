For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Winona will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 deg…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winona area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. M…
Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rai…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall po…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted.…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
This evening's outlook for Winona: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
Winona will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's fo…