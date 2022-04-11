 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News