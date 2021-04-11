Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winona folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.