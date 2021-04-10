Winona's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Winona temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
