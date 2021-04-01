 Skip to main content
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Winona folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

