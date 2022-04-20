 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Winona, MN

Right Now
66°
Cloudy
  • Humidity: 90%
  • Feels Like: 66°
  • Heat Index: 66°
  • Wind: 0 mph
  • Wind Chill: 66°
  • UV Index: 4 Moderate
  • Sunrise: 05:44:41 AM
  • Sunset: 08:22:05 PM
  • Dew Point: 63°
  • Visibility: 9 mi

Today

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. Near record high temperatures. High 92F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Next 12 Hours

Time
Temp
Precip
3 AM
66°
7%
3 AM
66°

Wind: NNE @ 0 mph

Precip: 7% Chance

Humidity: 91%

Wind Chill: 66°

Heat Index: 66°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

4 AM
65°
9%
4 AM
65°

Wind: NNE @ 1 mph

Precip: 9% Chance

Humidity: 93%

Wind Chill: 65°

Heat Index: 65°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 5 mi

5 AM
65°
10%
5 AM
65°

Wind: NE @ 2 mph

Precip: 10% Chance

Humidity: 97%

Wind Chill: 65°

Heat Index: 65°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 4 mi

6 AM
65°
11%
6 AM
65°

Wind: NE @ 2 mph

Precip: 11% Chance

Humidity: 96%

Wind Chill: 65°

Heat Index: 65°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 3 mi

7 AM
66°
13%
7 AM
66°

Wind: ENE @ 3 mph

Precip: 13% Chance

Humidity: 97%

Wind Chill: 66°

Heat Index: 66°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 4 mi

8 AM
68°
17%
8 AM
68°

Wind: ENE @ 3 mph

Precip: 17% Chance

Humidity: 95%

Wind Chill: 68°

Heat Index: 68°

UV Index: 1 Low

Visibility: 4 mi

9 AM
69°
24%
9 AM
69°

Wind: E @ 4 mph

Precip: 24% Chance

Humidity: 92%

Wind Chill: 69°

Heat Index: 69°

UV Index: 1 Low

Visibility: 4 mi

10 AM
70°
19%
10 AM
70°

Wind: E @ 7 mph

Precip: 19% Chance

Humidity: 92%

Wind Chill: 70°

Heat Index: 72°

UV Index: 2 Low

Visibility: 5 mi

11 AM
72°
12%
11 AM
72°

Wind: E @ 6 mph

Precip: 12% Chance

Humidity: 89%

Wind Chill: 72°

Heat Index: 74°

UV Index: 2 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

12 PM
73°
11%
12 PM
73°

Wind: E @ 6 mph

Precip: 11% Chance

Humidity: 86%

Wind Chill: 73°

Heat Index: 75°

UV Index: 3 Moderate

Visibility: 8 mi

1 PM
76°
15%
1 PM
76°

Wind: ESE @ 8 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 79%

Wind Chill: 76°

Heat Index: 80°

UV Index: 3 Moderate

Visibility: 9 mi

2 PM
79°
15%
2 PM
79°

Wind: ESE @ 9 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 74%

Wind Chill: 79°

Heat Index: 83°

UV Index: 4 Moderate

Visibility: 10 mi

Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

A new report says there's nearly a 50-50 chance that world will hit a key warming threshold in the next five years. Monday's World Meteorological Organization forecast says there's a 48% chance that globe will temporarily hit 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times by the end of…

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Winona, MN

Winona will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forec…

May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the f…

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Winona, MN

Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head …

May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. The…

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Winona, MN

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from South…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News