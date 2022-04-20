As temperatures rise, so do the chances for heat-related illness. Here's some tips on how to stay safe.
Winona, MN
Right Now
- Humidity: 90%
- Feels Like: 66°
- Heat Index: 66°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 66°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 05:44:41 AM
- Sunset: 08:22:05 PM
- Dew Point: 63°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. Near record high temperatures. High 92F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Surveillance video from Kansas shows an EF-3 striking a school and nearby YMCA on April 9th in the town of Andover. All students were out of the building and safe; however, the school sustained substantial damage in the storm.
🎧 Listen now: The risks of over-warning and how social media has changed distribution of critical weather information.
A new report says there's nearly a 50-50 chance that world will hit a key warming threshold in the next five years. Monday's World Meteorological Organization forecast says there's a 48% chance that globe will temporarily hit 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times by the end of…
🎧 The latest episode of Here Weed Go! looks at marijuana initiatives as well as the economics of pot. Also, is crypto a good idea for your retirement savings?
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.
