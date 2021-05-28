Wealth prevails as Chelsea, Man City contest European final

But the lavish assembling of the team also attracted investigations for breaching Financial Fair Play rules and punishments for obstructing the investigators. Those FFP rules are being overhauled to allow the type of heavier spending on players impeded by the current regulations. A year ago Pep Guardiola’s side faced being excluded from the Champions League until the club’s squad of lawyers helped to secure a decisive victory to overturn the UEFA ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Guardiola is in his first Champions League final since winning for a second time as Barcelona coach in 2011, reaching this stage with City at his fifth attempt.

It’s more familiar territory for Thomas Tuchel, a losing finalist last season when Paris Saint-Germain fell to Bayern Munich. The German will be leading out Chelsea in Porto only 123 days after being hired by Chelsea to save a season faltering under Frank Lampard. A top-four place in the Premier League was recovered to qualify for the Champions League without even having to win the final.

It is reminiscent of 2012 when another midseason appointee — Roberto Di Matteo — took Chelsea to its first Champions League final and beat Bayern Munich on its own turf. It was no underdog success, instead the fulfilment of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich’s target after buying the club in 2003.